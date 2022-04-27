EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday night, UTRGV Vaqueros baseball faced the UT Longhorns for the first time in over 50 years.

The last time UT Baseball was in Edinburg was in 1971. Many fans said they got tickets to the sold-out game as soon as they could.

“Actually it was four months ago cause we knew!” said Ronny Guerra, a UT and UTRGV fan. “So, we all pulled together and got tickets.”

Other fans said this game is a great opportunity for local athletes to be in the spotlight.

“I think it’s also a really big deal because we have a lot of valley kids being showcased on both sides of the field tonight and it’s a really great opportunity for the fans to come out to the Rio Grande Valley,” said Victoria Brewster.

Some fans, like 12-year-old Jorge Soto, said this game is inspiring for him.

“I love baseball,” said Soto. “I’m excited to see the game.”

Iris: “Is this game special to you?”

Jorge: “Yes it really is”

Iris: “Why?”

Jorge: “Because I have been playing it since I was four years old.”

Many fans said it was all about coming together to watch a good game of baseball.