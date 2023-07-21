This mage released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from “Barbie.”

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the massive excitement the Barbie movie has created across the internet, many fans put together outfits of the beloved fashionista to wear for the movie premiere.

Additionally, the Barbie actress herself, Margot Robbie, has recreated famous Barbie looks and worn them on the movie’s red carpet.

1977 Superstar Barbie doll (Source: Mattel, Inc. website)

Barbie was first created in 1959 and her clothing was inspired by the era of the 1950’s and 1960’s swimwear.

The fashionista has been seen with many styles throughout the years and fans have picked out their favorite era to wear for the special occasion.

Some of the inspirations come from looks of the 1970’s, 1990’s and the early 2000’s.

In the 1970’s the 1977 Superstar Barbie doll was showcased wearing a bright pink long satin dress with a tulle covering.

During this era, it was custom to wear warm tone colors such as burnt orange, reds and brown with a hint of grooviness that includes bell bottom pants, lots of fringe and sandal heel clogs.

1992 Totally Hair Barbie doll (Source: Mattel, Inc. website Photo Jeff O’Brien stylist Beverly Elam)

The 1990’s style is recognized by many for its fun colorful clothing patterns and wacky designs.

The 1992 Totally Hair Barbie wears a signature 90’s print long-sleeve bodycon dress, with a pink bandana and pink earrings.

The 90’s style had plenty of plaid print dresses or skirts, like Cher from Clueless or the 1990’s Chanel Fashion Show.

However, others remember the era for its street fashion style.

2004 Juicy Couture Barbie (Source: Mattel, Inc. website)

Fashion Icons such as Aaliyah, Beyonce and Princess Diana paved the way for these two unique styles.

What is the 2000’s without a Juicy Couture tracksuit?

The 2004 Juicy Couture Barbie describes exactly what the 2000’s were, bright neon colors and shimmer.

The 2000’s included patterns such as bright cartoon flower print in clothing, low-rise jeans, crop tops, fedoras and chucky glasses.

The fashionista has had many looks during her time and more to come.