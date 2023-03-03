EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — NBC 23’s Chief Meteorologist Freddy Vela spoke with the Flores family at Fiesta Edinburg to get some insight on “the globe of death.”

At the day-long event, Ricardo Flores and his 12-year-old daughter race around on motorcycles in a 14-foot-steel cage, known as the globe of death.

It is a popular circus and carnival stunt.

Flores said he has been performing the stunt for about 35-years and his daughter has been riding since she was five.

The family travels all over the country driving round and round in the steel ball.

“To me it’s exciting,” Flores. “It’s our extreme sport. This is what we do for fun The crowd down here in the Valley is awesome. … When you get that crowd pumped up and screaming, that makes it all the more worthwhile.”

Fiesta Edinburg is taking place through Sunday at the Bert Ogden Arena.