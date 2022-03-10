WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Lyford and Willacy County are facing a lawsuit from the family of a man who died in jail after they say authorities injured him when arresting him and violated his constitutional rights.

Family members of John Ray Zamora filed the suit in the 197th Judicial District in Willacy County on Wednesday, less than a month after Zamora died in Willacy County Jail.

According to court documents, a Lyford police officer was dispatched to Zamora’s mother’s house on Friday, Feb. 11, and confronted Zamora on suspicion of public intoxication. The officer at the scene eventually called for backup from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Department.

Three deputies were sent to the scene and began to subdue Zamora “violently,” according to court documents.

Zamora’s family states he called to his mother for help as the deputies and officer “painfully beat and restrained him.” Zamora’s mom attempted to film the altercation on her phone but police confiscated the device from her, according to court documents. She was also arrested at the scene for interfering with the Lyford police officer and Willacy County deputies.

Zamora was taken to the Willacy County Jail where he requested medical assistance due to injuries sustained in the arrest. However, his request was denied, according to court documents.

At the Willacy County Jail, Zamora became unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at Valley Baptist Hospital in Harlingen at the age of 33.

In the lawsuit, family members state that police arrested Zamora without “probable cause” that he committed a crime. They also state that law enforcement at the scene violated the Fourth and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution during the incident.

Zamora’s family is seeking over $1 million in damages for medical expenses, physical pain, mental anguish, the loss of John, funeral expenses, and more. However, they note that a jury will determine the exact amount they receive from the lawsuit.

After Zamora died, the Texas Rangers began an investigation into the incident. The investigation is ongoing.