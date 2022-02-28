RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican transportation company is facing a lawsuit from the family of a mother and her two kids that lost their lives in a crash involving a driver of the company.

The crash occurred on Oct. 27, 2021 on SH 315 near Carthage, Texas when the driver of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz collided with a vehicle owned by Trancasa USA, Inc., a Mexican transportation company that holds a U.S. office in Hidalgo County.

A preliminary investigation from the Texas Department of Public Safety revealed the driver of the Mercedez-Benz, Jonathan Estrada, 27, was driving at a rate of speed too high for the wet conditions and hydroplaned into oncoming traffic where it hit the Trancasa USA vehicle.

Estrada, Jaqueline Martinez, 26, and two of the couple’s children, all from Rio Grande City, died in the crash. A third child was injured in the crash but survived the accident.

The driver of the Transcasa USA vehicle Isaias Cordero Herrera, a Mexican resident, was injured in the crash but was later released. No arrest was made of Herrera in Panola County where the crash occurred.

A representative for Martinez and the children filed the lawsuit in January 2022 against Herrera and Transcasa USA, Inc.

In the family’s original petition, they state that Herrera “crossed the center line and struck” the vehicle driven by Estrada. They are seeking more than $1 million in the lawsuit.

The defendants responded to the lawsuit on Friday and denied the allegations set forth against them. They state that the accident was due to the negligence of Estrada, not Herrera.

While the defendants issued a general denial of being responsible for this incident, they note that damages would be limited to medical expenses incurred by the accident.

A restraining order was issued for both parties to not alter the vehicles damaged in the crash so that a team of investigators can examine them. No further dates have been listed in the lawsuit at this time.