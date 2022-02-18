HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A local family is looking for answers after their loved one was murdered 15 years ago. To this day no new evidence or arrests have been made.

It was on Feb. 19, 2007, when Laura Quesada and her family got a call that still haunts them today.

“15 years ago, we got a phone call that there was an accident and for us to get to the hospital,” Quesada said. “When we got to the hospital, we found out that he was shot and was no longer with us.”

According to Harlingen Police, 37-year-old Leroy Quesada was shot and killed outside a restaurant after a fight broke out at a party. With no new leads on the case, Laura tells ValleyCentral she wants to know who is responsible for taking her brothers life.

“The most frustrating part is that our parents are getting older,” Quesada said. “I want this to be solved before they go, so that way my parents can have some peace as well.”

Harlingen Police tell ValleyCentral they’ve had multiple tips on this case through out the years. But Sgt. Michael Fechner says they have constantly run into dead ends. The only thing police can do now is wait for anyone with new evidence to come forward.

“Everyone that we have spoken to that was at the scene has given different stories, there has been a lot of hearsay about who possibly is the suspect, but nothing solid,” Fechner said. “It’s very difficult we always want to solve our cases and get justice for the victim and their family.”

In the meantime Leroy’s family is still pleading with the public and looking for justice.

You know everything will be okay, you’ll be okay, say it and you’ll feel better, you’ll make our family feel better,” Quesada said. “I just believe that you just need to let it out and this needs to be solved.”

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to call Harlingen Crime stoppers at 956-425-8477