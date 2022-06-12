CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting in which a residence was shot at over 20 times.

On Thursday, June 9, deputies responded to Avenida Florencia, in Cameron Park in reference to a shooting, according to a release from the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies made contact with the homeowners of a residence who stated they were watching television in their living room when someone opened fire on the house.

According to the release, everyone inside was able to move to a secure location and no injuries were reported.

Investigators determined that multiple individuals were shooting at the house. A total of 23 bullet casings were recovered at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office Crime Stoppers at (956)-350-5551.