LAGUNA HEIGHTS, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The tornado that struck Laguna Heights last month killed one man and destroyed many homes.

But in the mix of the rubble the families are working to move forward.

Miguel Angel Hernandez Rodriguez and his family lived through the twister.

“Suddenly I saw how the roof separated from the house, at that moment I grabbed my son tightly and my spouse Lily. I felt the wind lift the whole trailer up from the ground, I’m not sure if we flew along with the trailer,” he said.

During the early morning hours of May 13, the family lost everything. While they were able to escape their home as it was torn apart, his son Javier was missing among the chaos.

“I grabbed him and that’s when we fell, and I don’t think I was conscious anymore. I didn’t know where he was anymore. That’s when I saw him next to me, injured and crying.”

Javier Hernandez-Rios says he tried to help but couldn’t.

‘I saw my dad, he was next to me, I saw his partner and saw a man under the rubble.”

The family gathered in the street with neighbors who offered to help. After he found his son, Rodriguez realized he was seriously injured.

“I had pain in my ribs. I had fractures, punctured liver, and other organs.”

While Rodriguez was hurt, fortunately Javier suffered only minor injuries. Both of t hem have had difficulty processing the events they’ve lived through.

“Well, the first days I would wake up scared, in pain, but now that some days have passed, I feel better and I am starting to forget about it, little by little,” Javier said.

His father was going through the same issues.

“Up until now, occasionally I wake up scared at night but thank God I am getting better with the surgery.”

Rodriguez hasn’t been able to work because of his injuries and doctors say it may be a year before he fully recovers.

The family stayed at a local motel since the storm – still unsure of when they will be able to rebuild.

They know it will be a long and painful process but are thankful for all the help they have received.

“I am very grateful for everyone. They have been helping us a little but thank God I am grateful for everyone that is helping us little by little,” Miguel said.