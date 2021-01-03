Family-owned Raspa business expands amidst pandemic

PHARR, Texas (KVEO) – Expanding one’s business during the pandemic may have not seemed like a great idea for many, however, it turned out to be a great decision for a Pharr owner.



Before and after picture of Snack Stop

Co-owner Herardo Elizondo says Snack Stop has evolved to fulfill the Elizondo family dream.



Before and after pictures of Snack Stop

“Well to be honest having a place like this was our goal, it was our dream,” he said.

Co-owner Heraldo Elizondo said it was not easy making the transition during the pandemic but so far it has all been worth it.

“We were closed for three months because people were not allowed to come in but thanks to god we are able to open now with a certain capacity,” he said. “We started doing this retro vibe with the cars, social media and a lot of people began to give us a chance and try what we serve.”

Daughter and co-owner Nayeli Elizondo says their expanded business has been a learning experience.

“We started off with just opening up a snack and well none of us have experience it was more of like we are gonna do this and we are doing it,” she said.

An experience that has given her the opportunity to add vegan food into the menu for vegan and non-vegans to try.

Vegan tacos

“I went vegan a year in a half ago and before we moved to this place we did not have a kitchen and it was hard to bring in vegan items but when we moved here it was the perfect place to add on vegan food so I was like you know what I am just gonna experiment a little and bring in vegan food,” she said.

Nayeli says some of their most popular vegan dishes are the following: tacos, burgers, cauliflower wings, churros fried oreos, funnel cakes, and nachos.

According to the Elizondo family, this is just the beginning and are grateful for those who have continued to support their journey.