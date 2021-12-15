Family of victim who died after auto-pedestrian accident looking for answers

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The family of a San Benito woman who was killed in an auto-pedestrian accident last Tuesday (Dec. 7) is looking for answers on what exactly happened.

Jackelin Lopez, 19, was hit by a pickup truck along S. Sam Houston Blvd around 7:30 PM last Tuesday night.

Lopez’s family tells ValleyCentral she has been having been on life support for over a week. But as of Wednesday Jackelin’s family has made the difficult decision to take her off life support.

“We are all struggling, we don’t know what to do,” said Nubia Bautista, Jackelin’s Mother.

“We just want answers and we’re coping with all of this by sticking together as a family,” said Jenniffer Bautista, Jackelin’s Sister.

San Benito police did release the driver of the pickup truck who Jackelin. But Lopez’s family believes there is more to the story on how Jackelin ended up in the middle of the street in the first place.

“Something was happening to her,” Bautista said. “My daughter Jennifer was looking into Jacklin’s Facebook, we noticed something was going on before the accident.”

Bautista said a witness came forward to the family telling them Jackeline was running from two other people she was with that night, right before she was struck.

San Benito Police tell ValleyCentral they are aware of this information and are able to put a timeline on what happened leading up to the accident. But the investigation is still ongoing at this time.

“As far as her being chased down the street, I can’t corroborate that right now,” said Cpt. Michael Cortez. “The circumstances surrounding what actually occurred just immediately before she was struck is still being looked into and investigated into.”

But for the driver who hit Jackelin, her mother knows it was just an accident.

“I know it’s not the driver’s fault,” Bautista said. “But there are people that caused this accident to happen, we just want to know what really happened.”

And as the police continue their investigation on what happened, Jackelin’s family just hope someone who knows something will come forward.

“All we need is answers, we feel lost, we feel robbed,” said Michael Root, Jackelin’s brother-in-law.” We feel like Jackelin was here with us one day and the next day she wasn’t and it’s not fair to us. We don’t have any answers.”

San Benito Police are still investigating this case anyone who has information is asked to call the department’s Criminal Investigation at (956)-361-3880.

Jacklin’s family has also set up a Go Fund Me page for funeral expenses.