Family of man who killed Mission PD officer suing city, district attorney

Edinburg, Texas (KVEO)—The family of the man who killed Cpl. Jose Luis Espericueta in 2019, is suing the city of Mission and Hidalgo County district attorney Ricardo Rodriguez.

The family of Juan Carlos Chapa Jr, who also died the night of the incident, filed a lawsuit on Monday claiming that the city and District Attorney Rodriguez refuse to turn over information the family had requested.

The lawsuit says there have been many unanswered questions about the night of the incident and that the family is seeking ” to learn the truth.”

The family says they requested all law enforcement reports, notes, videos, autopsy report, toxicology report, hospital notes, ambulance reports, recordings from security cameras at the Mission Bell RV Park Resort, where the incident took place, and other recordings made by the Mission police department.

In the lawsuit, the family says they want to challenge the city’s and the DA’s arguments for keeping the information confidential.

The arguments on behalf of the city and DA said they are not releasing the documents because the requested information deals with “detection, investigation, or prosecution of crime only in relation to an investigation that did not result in conviction or deferred adjudication” and therefore could be withheld from the public.

The lawsuit argues that when a criminal investigation has “resulted in” something other than a conviction or deferred adjudication, the records in relation to the that investigation are excepted from disclosure.

“The public also has a legitimate concern and interest in knowing what happened between officer Espericueta and JC Chapa on the night in question” reads the lawsuit.

The lawsuit also says the family is seeking monetary relief of $100,000, or less.

Rodriguez said he has not been officially served with the lawsuit, and refused to comment until he has been served.

The city of Mission said they did not comment on litigation.

Read the lawsuit here.