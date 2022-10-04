EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The family of a man who was leaving the Hidalgo County Jail and was hit and killed by a non-emergency vehicle is demanding answers.

The family members say they are hurting and very upset. There are elements in this case that are now moving forward.

An outcry of support was found in Edinburg to honor Juan Guerra.

Signs reading “No justice, no peace” to “Justice for Juan Pedro Guerra” were found on E. Cibolo Road which was the same area where Guerra was killed one year ago.

“Nothing’s been done yet,” Emy Guerra, Juan’s sister said.

Family members say he was released from the detention center around 5:45 a.m. Oct. 4th, 2021.

The 35-year-old was hit by the driver of a Weslaco non-emergency fire department vehicle.

“He was a very happy person, he loved his kids, he loved his kids, he was family-oriented, he loved life,” Guerra said.

Family members are protesting in Juan’s honor.

They say the road where he was hit is a huge of concern because there are no lights, speed bumps, or even a sidewalk.

Emy Guerra says something needs to be done.

“We as a family want justice to be served and we’re not going to rest until it’s done,” Guerra said.

Loved ones say Juan was a father of four and is deeply missed.

“I mean we’re always in communication with his boys, his older boys they’re constantly telling us how much they miss their dad,” Laura Gutierrez said.

They’re hoping the driver of the Weslaco non-emergency fire department vehicle who hit Juan will be held responsible.

“You took our baby brother, you took a father, and we don’t think that you have received the justice that my brother deserved,” Gutierrez said.

District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez says the case is still pending and will be presented to a grand jury soon.