Family of former Harlingen football star asks for prayers after he was stabbed

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—The family of a former Harlingen football star is asking for prayers after an incident left him in critical condition.

Lesley Maurice “Mo” Hunter is known by Harlingen residents as a Cardinal’s football superstar.

According to a Go Fund Me page made by the family, Mo has undergone two procedures to determine how much blood flow was to his liver.

Due to his current state, both procedures were risky and required a move to another hospital. The family said, doctors were able to determine that there is a small trace of flow.

“His blood pressure has improved. He remains in ICU on life support but given the two recent developments, we know he is moving one yard at a time,” reads the Go Fund Me page.

Lesley Maurice “Mo” Hunter (Credit: Lowell Simpson)

Harlingen police confirmed there was an incident took place on Oct. 17 on the 3200 block of North 77 Sunshine Strip, between a victim and suspect, which led to a stabbing. Police have not confirmed the identities of the victim or the suspect, but do have one person in custody.

“Think of him, pray for him, we are asking for lots of support,” said Lowell Simpson, Moe’s younger brother. “He is a fighter and he will get through this.”