MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Future Farmers of America, or FFA, is an organization for students interested in agriculture and leadership.

For many kids across the Valley, being a part of FFA is a family tradition.

The next generation of farmers is learning the ins and outs of the industry while gaining important life skills.

“It’s year 6 for Sarahi Flores, at the 83rd Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo.

“It’s hard but fun, and it takes a lot of dedication… and a lot of time,” Sarahi said.

This year, Sarahi is showing lamb and steer.

This isn’t her first rodeo. Therefore, this year, Sarahi is showing her younger brother, Oliver, the ropes.

Their mother, Aracelia Villegas says, FFA is a tradition in their family.

Her children have been involved in FFA since her oldest son was in sixth grade.

“He’s already graduated out of the program, my second and my third son followed,” Aracelia said. “Both of them are graduated, now I have my daughter and my youngest my youngest just became eligible.”

“[I] get to know lambs,” 8-year-old Oliver Flores said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

“You’re there as a family,” Aracelia said. “Even my brother-in-law, [and] my sister [join]. “I’ve had my brothers come over to do the heavy lifting, [and] carry the wheel barrels full of sand.”

It’s a message echoed by Sarahi.

“They also know me as Raul’s little sister … or his little brother,” Sarahi said. “You know he did a lot of good stuff and I’m lucky to be known as his little sister because he did a lot of good things.”

Aracelia tells Local 23, FFA is year-round work for her kids, but, she loves how much time it allows her family to spend together.

“You know you go early in the morning and then really late at night,” Sarahi said. “You’re there cleaning the pins and everything, [it] takes a lot of time.”

But despite how challenging the work gets, Sarahi says, it’s worth it.