Family Hope Center resources remain open for RGV residents

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — A local center wants to make sure families know they can still reach out for help during times of need.

Buckner Family Hope Center’s Director Diego Silva says they usually provide their resources for 4,000 families but due to the pandemic that number decreased to 200.

“We have different services for different people. Anybody can access our services there are specific services like family coaching which is our measurement process that are tailored to specific families so any family household with children living in the house can apply,” said Silva.

Silva wants to remind the Rio Grande Valley community that their resources are still available and all of them have gone virtual and remain free.

Silva understands that many families are struggling to stay connected due to not knowing how to use Facetime or Zoom.

Volunteers like Anjali Santiago say the Buckner Family Hope Center helped her find her identity.

“When I came to Buckner I was kinda floundering and looking for that support in life I didn’t speak the language the Spanish language very well which is the main language over here and so when I went to Buckner I connected with women that I would have not connected otherwise and I got a sense of community from them,” said Santiago.

Today, Santiago is using her time to help others by sharing her story.

This year is the first time the Buckner Family Hope Center is providing their spring workshops virtually.

A total of 30 workshops will be available to help strengthen families during the pandemic.

Those struggling are encouraged to reach out for help.

For further information on the Buckner Family Hope Center’s resources, visit their website at Buckner.org.