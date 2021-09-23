Family grieves loss of ‘Mighty Milo’

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Moore family announced that 6-month-old Milo, who was battling a rare type of cancer, has died.

“Mighty Milo is dancing and running cancer-free in heaven today,” the Moore family posted on Thursday evening.

Milo was diagnosed at 3 months old with a malignant rhabdoid tumor, a rare and aggressive type of tumor.

Courtesy: Nahomi Moore

Nahomi and Chris Moore, Milo’s parents, told ValleyCentral that he was preparing for his fourth round of chemotherapy in early Sept.

However, on Sept. 16 the family announced that they understood that they could no longer help Milo medically, and placed him in hospice care.

On Sept. 23, the family announced that Mighty Milo died after a three-month-long battle with cancer.

“Thank you for showing us how the joy of the Lord is our strength. Thank you for 6 sweet months of a lifetime of memories. Can’t wait to hold you in my arms again when we meet in heaven,” the post read.