Family gatherings, without social distancing, spiking cases in COVID-19

HARLINGEN, Texas — One of the causes for the spike in COVID-19 cases is people having family gatherings and not socially distancing.

“I think a lot of people have chosen what they feel like is an appropriate level of risk that they want to take,” said Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo. “Obviously, some people are taking more risks than others and people are still getting sick.”

As for the Rio Grande Valley, Dr. Castillo said, “I think a lot of the spread we’ve had in the Valley is actually linked to people getting together in small groups.”

Dr. Castillo said those small groups are one of the big drivers in the rise in numbers and in turn many people wound up in the hospital.

“It was mostly small family gatherings in peoples’ homes. Where multiple households are mingling together because their family but if one person in that entire group had COVID it was spreading to multiple other family members,” said Dr. Castillo.

Dr. Castillo also said, “if you sit around a dinner table together, you’re closer than 6 feet apart and you’re not wearing a mask.”

He said it is not safe to have mingling of what he calls “bubbles”.

“So, if you imagine that those household units are “bubbles,” when you start bringing multiple bubbles together, say, for example, family members who live in five different houses all get together to celebrate someone’s birthday. If one person in any of those bubbles has COVID, they risk giving it to every single one of their loved ones, their whole family,” said Dr. Castillo.

According to Dr. Castillo the number of COVID cases are steadily decreasing.

He stresses remembering all CDC recommendations, not just a portion.