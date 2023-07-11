RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two of the Valley’s smallest cities are getting new dollar stores soon.

A Family Dollar and Dollar Tree combo store will be built on Rio Hondo on FM 106, the main street in the city.

According to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, the new retail store will cost $800,000 to build and be 10,000 square feet. Construction is expected to start this month and be completed by January 2024.

In years past, there was a Family Dollar in the city, but it was closed when the company shut down several locations across the country. There is already a Dollar General in the city.

A similar combo store will also be built in Monte Alto.

The state permitting website indicates the store will be located at 25292 FM 88. Construction will also start this month and the store should be completed after the first of the year.

Dollar Tree acquired Family Dollar several years ago and has been building combined stores nationwide.

“We’ve brought Family Dollar and Dollar Tree together under one roof, starting in small, rural towns across the country that had limited retail options,” the company said on its website. “Our customers love the concept and we are expanding past just small towns. We ended fiscal 2022 with approximately 810 Combo stores opened and plan to add hundreds more in the coming years.”

The company has stores in all four counties of the Rio Grande Valley.