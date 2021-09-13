Family Crisis Center helps victims of domestic violence for the past 40 years

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Family Crisis Center, has served victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse in Cameron and Willacy County since 1981.

The center’s community educator, Jacklyn Medrano, said the organization was started 40 years ago by a group of women volunteers and has expanded to multiple services.

“We also provide free and confidential services, that is counseling, we do legal options, legal advocacy, we also do peer support,” said Medrano.

She explained that the center’s 24/7 hotline is a way for victims to call for support and information.

“It’s something that it isn’t easy for them to be able to step out, so they’re coming in with questions cautiously. Trust is a huge thing, so the hotline does assist us very much with that, and that way they can feel comfortable when they are seeking shelter,” said Medrano.

The shelter is located at a confidential location and is available to victims that need a safe place, according to Medrano.

She explained that victims of abuse may have nowhere else to turn to and the center is there to be a support system.

Medrano explained that the center is a non-profit organization and volunteers and donations help the center, including their thrift store in downtown Harlingen, Repeat Performance.

“At our thrift store a hundred percent of those proceeds come back to our agency to be able to provide those free services to victims,” said Medrano.

She explained that the center was limited to volunteers because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but is now opening up to accepting volunteers.

Volunteering can range from helping at the thrift store to assisting at the center, according to Medrano.

She said there are several ways to donate to the center by using a link on their website, stopping by the center, or texting “FCC” to the number 26989.

Medrano said the support of the community, volunteers, and donors, has allowed them to serve the community for the past 40 years.

She said she is excited to celebrate the center’s 40th anniversary with a celebration and silent auction.

“Everything that is raised there comes back to our services, something that we can better at the shelter, or we can better broaden our services to our community,” said Medrano.

She said the 40th-anniversary celebration is scheduled for Oct. 2, at the Wild August Nursery and Flower Farm.

Medrano explained that the celebration is being held in October in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

For more information on the Family Crisis Center and their anniversary celebration, visit their website and Facebook page.