HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Jacklyn Medrano and Eladio Jaimez spoke with Danielle Banda about the Family Crisis Center’s Dia De Los Muertos fundraiser.

“Like any nonprofit, we’re always looking for different ways to raise money and to bring in funds So this is one of our two annual fundraisers. First, we’re going to be at Jackson Street Cork N Craft in downtown Harlingen. It will be a profit share event which means a portion of the proceeds that the establishment makes that day is going to go to the Family Crisis Center. We invite everybody to come out and have some pizza, they have great food and plenty of wine. We’re also having a raffle, we’ve sold some raffle tickets, but we have some really nice raffle items including some YETI Coolers, an iPad, and a weekend stay at South Padre Island,” said Jaimez.

Visit the Family Crisis Center for information about the services they provide.