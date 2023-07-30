SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The search continues for Juan Chavez Carrillo, the 86 year old San Benito man who has been missing since July 18.

Family and friends gathered to help police with their search and hopefully find some answers. Carrillo’s daughter, Cindy Shaw, said the family remained optimistic.

“We’re just trying to stay positive, and we’ll be here as long as it takes. My mom’s here, and we’re going to be with her through this whole thing,” Shaw said.

San Benito Police have searched near Carrillo’s home on North Shore Drive, and the surrounding area.

His family came together from across the nation to search in more rural parts of town.

Carrillo’s son, also named Juan, said they’re trying to build on the search efforts local police have already conducted.

“They’ve searched all over town, and we thought the outskirts would be a good place to start.”, the younger Carrillo said.

The group set out with a map showing where police hadn’t searched yet. They wanted to focus on empty fields and resacas in the area.

Shaw admitted they were just guessing where he could be, and said it was more difficult because no one had reported seeing her Father since he disappeared.

“Even if it was the day he went missing, if we even knew where he was then, we could look more thoroughly in that area,” Shaw said.

That lack of information has made it harder for police, who canvassed local businesses to check surveillance footage.

The family looked for anything that might lead them to some answers. Another of Carrillo’s daughters, Sue Gonzales, said if they could find anything he had on him that would be a big help.

“He was wearing a veteran’s hat most likely. If somebody found a hat lying around, or his wallet or anything like that, you know. That would be very helpful too, you know give us like a starting point,” Gonzalez said.

Gonzales added her father always carried a key ring with several small, padlock keys attached to it.

Family members said they’re trying to stay positive, but realize their Father had been missing for over a week already.

“I would have hoped we would have found him by now. But it starts to scare you after it’s been so long.”, Carrillo’s son Juan said.

While she searched the resaca, Shaw said she was both relieved and disappointed they hadn’t found anything.

She just wants to know what happened to her Father, and said, “We still have hope. We just want some closure. One way or another. Him to come home.”

The family recently offered a five thousand dollar reward for information about their father.

San Benito police encouraged anyone with information to call their Investigation Team at (956) 548-7000.