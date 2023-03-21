BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four relatives were arrested Saturday after attempting to steal knee pads and other items from a Brownsville Walmart, police say.

A release from Brownsville police, obtained by ValleyCentral revealed Daniel De La Cruz, 21, Albino De La Cruz, 24, Jesus De La Cruz, 20, and Felix De La Cruz, 18, were taken into custody for the offenses of theft, possession of a controlled substance, engaging in organized criminal activity, resisting arrest and evading arrest.

On Saturday, officers responded to the Walmart on Boca Chica Boulevard in Brownsville in reference to a theft. Police say they found the four who were seen on camera using box cutters to open merchandise and stuff it in their waistbands.

Police say Jesus De La Cruz went through the self-checkout line and paid for a few items, but kept the knee pads in his waistband concealed. Officers were able to detain Jesus outside the front of the store.

Police then stopped the others outside the Walmart. Felix and Daniel both refused to be arrested and attempted to run from the police, the release stated.

Albino was detained outside the store without incident. When the officer patted down Albino, police say a small baggie containing a white powdery substance known to be cocaine was located.

All four men were charged with theft of property and engaging in organized criminal activity. A total of $70.96 was stolen during the incident.

Daniel’s bond is set at $11,200, Albino’s bond is set at $10,700, Jesus’s bond is set at $3,200 and Felix’s bond is set at $6,200, according to the release.