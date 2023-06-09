CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Family and friends of 19-year-old Eden “EJ” Arriaga Jr., who was killed in a hit-in-run crash in 2016, gathered at the Cameron County Courthouse Friday as the driver plead before the court.

“You know, we get a phone call Monday, that I can come and give a victim impact statement after the sentencing. A whole bunch of years later and it just kind of threw me back,” Corina Farr, EJ’s mother said.

She lost her son EJ in December 2016 when EJ and three of his friends were struck by a vehicle walking at the intersection of New Hampshire Street and Cottonwood Street in Harlingen.

Police said Fidel Arreazola turned himself in the following day accompanied by an attorney.

Six and a half years later, family, friends, and victims of the incident are hoping to get closer to justice.

“He just needs maybe a little time out to sit alone and process what he did so it’s not so easy for him to do it again. That’s what I hope,” Corina Farr said.

EJ’s stepfather, Victor Farr, showed up at the scene the night of the hit-and-run after not hearing from him.

He described the horrific scene left by Arreazola and the impact EJ’s death had on everyone who knew him.

“A lot of people died that night. My son laid in the street for hours with a blanket over him. That’s what he left behind,” Victor Farr said.

Over a dozen people showed up in support of justice for EJ.

“He was truly an angel and I do think that he was too good for this world and God wanted him back. So, I find comfort in that,” Cassandra Garza, a friend of EJ said.

Garza said she was heading to pick up EJ and his friends and witnessed the tragic incident.

She said she will continue to support EJ’s family and friends as they wait for justice.

During Friday’s court hearing, Arreazola pled guilty to one count of an accident involving death and three counts of accident involving injury.

As for the delay in sentencing, District Attorney Luis Saenz provided a statement:

There was superseding indictment returned on 2018 and then COVID hit in 2020. District Attorney Luis Saenz

Arreazola’s sentencing is scheduled for August 21, 2023.

“I wouldn’t wish this on my worst enemy and there needs to be justice,” Corina Farr said.