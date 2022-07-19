BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested six family members after conducting a raid on two residences.

Maria Celia Melendez, 55, Lydia Hernandez, 30, Luis Manuel Hernandez, 22, Carlos Melendez, 31, Jose Alfredo Davila, 26 and Francisco Melendez Jr., 45, were arrested by Brownsville police on July 15, a release stated.

Brownsville PD Narcotics Unit received information on two residences to the west of Palm Blvd. They then conducted a sweep on the residence where they found a high volume of drugs and several firearms. Police called the residences a drug stash house and a selling point.

According to authorities, Maria Melendez possessed over 50 pounds of marijuana, and both Francisco and Carlos each possessed over 20 pounds.

Along with the marijuana, officers also seized a Glock 17, a Beretta 92, an SKS rifle and a Bushmaster .223 rifle.

Officers also found crack cocaine at the residence.

Several in the group face charges of endangering a child after several children under the age of 15 were discovered during the raid. Police said access to the firearms was available to the children.

Maria Melendez, Lydia Hernandez, Luis Hernandez and Jose Davila each face charges of possession of marijuana, manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and abandoning endangering a child. Additionally, Maria Melendez faces 9 counts of endangering a child.

Francisco Melendez faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana, and Carlos Melendez faces marijuana possession charges.