Family adopts new routine during pandemic, counselor encourages activities

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – As restrictions remain in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some families have resorted to creative solutions to stay safe and avoid feeling shut in.

One Brownsville family said roller skating has helped them adapt to being home more often.

Gina Solis is a mother of four and has been cautious during this pandemic to keep her family safe.

“In the beginning I was scared to go outside, I didn’t even want to go outside to skate in the beginning,” said Solis.

With time, she realized she could turn a favorite childhood activity into a bonding experience for her and her kids.

“We couldn’t go to the park no more, we couldn’t go to the beach, we couldn’t go to the zoo, we were just stuck at home all day watching TV. So, I was like ‘you know what? I need to go outside and do something.’”

The Solis family built a routine out of strapping on their roller skates every afternoon.

“My son already knows, 7:30. ‘Mom its 7:30 lets go outside,’ he’s excited about skating every day,” said Solis.

It is routines like these that counselor Maria Alejandra Mazariegos said will help during difficult times.

“From a mental health perspective, we’re all shaken up by what’s been going on. Right now, we really are in times of very high stress. Everything is changing, we’re all really in this process together to learn how to adapt,” said Mazariegos.

She encourages finding activities that to keep occupied.

“Find that new hobby, find something that is going to spark your interest because whenever we do that, we raise our endorphins. Making little rituals for you, your household members that can keep you safe, and can keep you entertained, and can keep you in a good spirit,” said Mazariegos.

The Solis family will continue to skate throughout these difficult times.

“It’s the new lifestyle now, we just have to wear our mask and stay safe,” said Solis.