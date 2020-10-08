Family accusing former teacher aid of sexual assault ask for more investigation to be done

La Feria, Texas (KVEO)—A family has called for the re-indictment and investigation of a former teacher’s aid and coach, accused of sexually assaulting several children in La Feria Independent School District.

Jonathan Flores worked as an aide at Sam Houston Elementary School in La Feria before he was terminated.

He was arrested twice in 2015 by La Feria Police after parents accused him of sexual assault of minors in the district.

Documents obtained by CBS4 back in 2015, detail the repeated touching of a four year-old boy’s genitals while in the classroom. There were six other children listed in the documents who claim to have had similar encounters.

The 45 year-old former teacher’s aid turned himself in and was charged with several counts of indecency with a child sexual contact.

Two months later, Flores was cleared of all charges since a grand jury in Cameron County “no billed” the case due to insufficient evidence to proceed.

On Thursday morning, the mother of one of the victims, along with attorney Cesar Ornelas, and former prosecutor Angela Tabares, announced they asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to launch an investigation into what they say are multiple sexual assault’s by Flores.

The family is also looking for response from the school district and the office of Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz regarding the case.

“Today, we are calling for real justice for the victims of the alleged child sexual predator Jonathan Flores, “ said Cesar Ornelas, owner of Cesar Orneralas Law. “It sickens me that our children in the Rio Grande Valley are allegedly being sexually assaulted and abused, and it just gets covered up by school officials and the District Attorney. We are asking Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to investigate the alleged multiple child sexual assaults, the behavior of the La Feria School District, and the behavior of Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz.”

“Bottom line, this case should have been indicted, and as a former prosecutor in Bexar County, who also worked at the Cameron County DA’s Office, I am shocked by the behavior of the District Attorney and the La Feria School Board,” said former prosecutor and attorney Angela Tabares.

“The evidence is so clear from multiple child victims and we now have proof that defendant Flores was and is also acting as a coach,” said Tabares.

“We encourage anyone who wants to request the Texas Attorney General’s Office to investigate sexual assault allegations to do so. We stand ready to assist and cooperate with said investigation,” said Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz

We are still awaiting for a response from La Feria ISD.

This is a developing story and will bring you the latest details as soon as they become available.