EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Storms across the Rio Grande Valley have made Easter travels dangerous for families.

Local law enforcement tells ValleyCentral it is always advised to slow down, leave some space and always buckle up in rainy conditions.

“I just got here this morning,” Louisiana resident Cynthia Cano said.

Cano left her home in Louisiana and arrived in the Valley to see family for Easter. She added it was raining the entire travel.

“You couldn’t even see the windshield wipers,” Cano said. “It was really bad.”

A local police officer says that was her judgement call.

“It all depends on the roadway conditions and the traffic conditions. You know, you do not want to be the cause of traffic slowing down because that may cause an accident,” Edinburg PD spokesman Lt. Gabriel Vela-Reyna said.

Ray Pedraza, a spokesperson for Texas Department of Transportation, reminds drivers speeding, distracted driving and impaired driving are the top three contributors to deadly crashes.

ValleyCentral came across an Arkansas native who took a look outside and decided that travel wasn’t worth it for the weekend.

“All my family is so far off, I would not try to go that, just on this kind of a weekend,” Robert Thomas said.

TxDOT remind residents to be cautious on the road.