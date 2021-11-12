“False alarm”: Lockdown lifted at Sharyland High School

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A precautionary lockdown has been lifted at Sharyland High School following rumors of student with a gun that turned out to be a false alarm according to Mission Police Department.

The Mission Police Department confirmed Friday morning that a precautionary lockdown at the high school was lifted.

Parents became concerned after there was a power outage surrounding the school, however, the cause of the power outage was an unrelated car crash on Taylor Road.

Mission PD is monitoring traffic in the area.

This report will be updated as more information becomes available.