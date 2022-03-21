EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cities in the Rio Grande Valley have reported fallen powerlines.

High winds across the RGV Monday have also caused power outages throughout.

The city of Edinburg is advising drivers to report fallen powerlines as soon as possible and to stay away from them as they can continue to carry electric current.

Fallen powerlines were also reported in La Feria.

AEP Texas shares some types on their website on what to do and how to stay safe if you encounter a powerline.

Fallen power lines are dangerous because they carry an electric current that can cause serious or even fatal injuries. If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away, and call 911 and your local power company immediately. AEP Texas Website

Experts state that you should stay away and keep your distance.

A wind advisory will be in effect from 10 a.m to 7 p.m. for northern Hidalgo, and coastal Cameron and Willacy counties.