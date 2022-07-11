MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Monday marked two years since two McAllen Police Officers were killed in the line of duty. The McAllen Police Department is now unveiling a plaque in both Officers’ honor at the Garza-Chavez Police Community Network Center.

“My life changed from one day to the next,” said Brenda Garza, widow of fallen Officer Edelmiro Garza. “One day I was married then the next day I was a widow. Now I have to raise my kids on my own. I mean we have to move on, life goes on.”

Most commonly known as “Eddie”, Brenda tells ValleyCentral her husband loved being a cop and maid their family proud.

“We were very proud especially our daughter,” Garza said. ” She loved her dad he was her hero.”

On July 11, 2020 Officer Garza and his fellow Officer Ismael Chavez were shot and killed while responding to to domestic disturbance call.

While the community spent time on Monday morning to honor both officers for their sacrifice, Officer Chavez’s Sister tells ValleyCentral that it’s dedications like these that keeps her brother’s legacy alive.

“It really tells us for generations to come after we are gone, they are going to know what Eddie and Smiley were all about,” said Maru Pantanini. “They were servants to the community, they ultimately gave their lives to the community, but they are going to know this and who they were, they were servants.”

Despite the painful loss the McAllen Police Department says it has been able to gain new relationships with both families.

“Where we have lost them, we have gained their families as part of McAllen PD,” said Police Chief Victor Rodriguez. “They continue to be and will always be part of the McAllen PD family.”

Both the Garza and Chavez families say they are far from healed, but they are still holding to to their faith to get through the pain, one day at a time.

“You just learn to live with it,” Garza said. ” The pain is always going to be there it is never going to go away, you have to learn to live with and deal with it and I have to be strong for my kids.”

“We are still grieving, we will never stop grieving,” Pantanini said. “But our family knows that Smiley is in heaven with our mother, and he died doing what he loved.”