MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The second annual fall fest “Terror on Texas Ave.” is slated to return this October.

The festival will take place from Oct. 27 to Oct. 30, at the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show and Rodeo, along with South Texas Ford Dealers.

The festival will feature a haunted house consisting of “13 different themed frightening rooms,” the release stated.

Along with the haunted house, the festival will also feature a carnival, pumpkin patch, live music, BBQ cook-off and a “boo-tique” with clothing, jewelry and more.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children in Halloween costumes, as there will be daily costume contests.

Admission costs:

0 – 2 years old – Free

3 – 12 years old – $5

13 years and older – $10

Parking for the event will be free, and the first 250 children will receive a free candy bag, according to the release.

“There will be something for everyone at this event! We invite South Texas to enter if you dare to our “Terror on Texas Ave,” the Rio Grande Valley Livestock show stated in the release.