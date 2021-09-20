Fall cold front to bring rain and cooler temperatures to the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Wednesday is the first official day of fall and with perfect timing, cooler temperatures are in store for Texas.

A strong cold front will sweep through the state this week bringing rain chances and slight relief from the scorching humid temperatures in the Rio Grande Valley.

As of Monday morning, our “fall-like” weather system is sweeping through the east-central U.S bringing showers and storms to that region. We can expect the front to arrive in the Rio Grande Valley late Tuesday evening bringing showers and thunderstorms that will last through Wednesday morning. Some areas could see between 1″-2″ of rain.

Wednesday afternoon, high temperatures will only reach the middle to upper 80s in the Rio Grande Valley. Overnight lows for Thursday and Friday will drop into the 60’s! Behind the front, an area of high pressure will move into Texas bringing tons of sunshine for the end of the week.

Another thing to look forward to is the dry air behind the front that will give us some relief from the muggy conditions that we have been experiencing for the past several months. Therefore, we can finally expect the heat index or “feels like” temperatures to not surpass 100° toward the end of the work-week.

Autumn equinox and the official start of fall will be at 2:21 p.m. on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.