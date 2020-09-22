Fall begins Tuesday; hot weather expected this week

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The first day of Autumn is Tuesday, yet the weather this week will be more favoring late summer as temperatures climb.

After a weekend of below-average temperatures to close out summer (thanks to TS Beta going north!), rebounding temps are expected for the rest of this week. Daytime highs will reach the 90s starting Wednesday and likely last into the weekend.

Earlier this month, average highs were still in the 90s. A steady decline into the 80s is expected through October and early November.