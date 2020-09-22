Fall begins Tuesday; hot weather expected this week

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) – The first day of Autumn is Tuesday, yet the weather this week will be more favoring late summer as temperatures climb.

After a weekend of below-average temperatures to close out summer (thanks to TS Beta going north!), rebounding temps are expected for the rest of this week. Daytime highs will reach the 90s starting Wednesday and likely last into the weekend.

Earlier this month, average highs were still in the 90s. A steady decline into the 80s is expected through October and early November.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

App Banner App Banner

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday