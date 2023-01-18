CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Falfurrias man has been ordered to federal prison after his conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm, authorities said.

Hector Hernandez, 40, was sentenced five and a half years in federal prison, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of Southern District of Texas stated.

On June 22, 2022, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Hernandez’s vehicle but he refused and proceeded to drive through several neighborhoods at a high rate of speed, the release stated.

Even after two of Hernandez’s tires popped, he proceeded to drive with the rims and eventually stopped, the release said. Officers approached the Hernandez and discovered a firearm inside the waistband of his pants, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

“There were also two passengers in the car found to be illegally present in the United States,” the federal prosecutors said. “Hernandez has been and will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.”

On Sept. 21, 2022, Hernandez pled guilty, the release states.

During the hearing, the court was provided with additional information on Hernandez’s history with possession of firearms in vehicles as a convicted felon that include two incidents proceeding to his arrest, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Additionally, details of Hernandez’s flight from authorities and the firearm that was in his possession was previously reported as stolen, according to the release.