Failed drug-smuggling attempt worth over $1 million

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas – (KVEO) – Two men were arrested at the Hidalgo International Bridge by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) after a failed drug-smuggling attempt.

The failed attempt lead to an arrest of a McAllen and Hidalgo man, both in their early twenties containing methamphetamine and heroin worth $1,298,000. Upon investigation using non-intrusive imaging (NII), CBP seized the narcotics and the vehicle where the narcotics had been hidden in the gas tank.

“I commend our frontline officers for their hard work and exceptional dedication to the CBP mission in helping keep dangerous drugs out of our communities,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez. “These interceptions of hard narcotics are indicative of the resiliency displayed by our officers every day, as they conduct daily operations.”

The men were turned over to the custody of agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) for further investigation.