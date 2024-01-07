MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The latest round of changes is now in effect for the Free Application For Student Aid.

The Department of Education began making changes to the program in 2021 after Congress passed the FAFSA Simplification Act.

Lawmakers wanted to simplify the form and increase access to financial assistance for low-income families. But the new changes are causing problems for some prospective students and their families.

“Filling out a FAFSA is probably one of the most important things you can do as a college student. Just so you can see what you can potentially qualify for Even students who think they might not qualify, could surprisingly qualify,” said Judy Martinez, Coordinator of Scholarships and Outreach at South Texas College.

FAFSA allows students to qualify for federal grants, work-study programs and possibly student loans. Martinez said over eighty percent of students at STC qualify for some sort of financial aid.

The application process opened about a week ago, but it didn’t open for everyone. FAFSA began with a soft launch for the first time this year.

“With that soft launch came only windows, periodic windows, in which the student would be able to complete the FAFSA. And I think that’s where a lot of frustration set in a little bit because it was only available for short periods and to only certain users,” Martinez said.

Martinez said the Department of Education is improving the functionality of its website to deal with accessibility issues.

But time is becoming a factor. In past years, the application process opened on October, 1. But, because of all the changes to this year’s application, that date was pushed back by almost three months.

“I think some students might be concerned about certain deadlines that maybe their college or university has in terms of completing the FAFSA. There are some things like priority deadlines that some institutions will have.”, Martinez said, adding that STC only has a recommended priority deadline, so students can apply for financial aid whenever they need to do so.

Martinez said the process may be more difficult this year, but she advises everyone to be patient. She said her office is available to answer any questions and help students through the process.

She added the financial aid department at STC has extended its hours so everyone can get the help they need, even opening its offices on Saturday to assist applicants.

The Department of Education stated the later application date and soft launch only apply to the 2024-2025 school year, and the FAFSA process will go back to normal next year.