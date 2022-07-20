HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Police issued a scam alert after multiple locals fell victim to Facebook scams.

The police department learned that a group of individuals is hacking into people’s Facebook accounts and using those accounts to scam others using the hacked individual’s personal information.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral, a woman in Primera shared her testimony on how a hacker used her account to scam others into believing they were purchasing puppies.

The hacker went as far as handing out the woman’s home address to those who were scammed, leaving the Primera woman confused when people showed up at her home expecting to receive the puppies they had paid for online.

Harlingen police said the Facebook scams include posting puppies up for sale and rehoming dogs for a fee.

The scammers typically ask for payments to be made via Cash App and Zelle.

Harlingen Police advise locals to verify as much information as possible before making purchases online.