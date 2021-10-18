FAA to host virtual public hearing regarding SpaceX environmental assessment

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is holding a virtual public hearing on the Draft Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA), Monday, October 18, 2021 at 5 p.m.

Members of the public registered to comment on the SpaceX Draft PEA will have the opportunity to speak at a public hearing hosted by the FAA.

The meeting is set to start at 5 p.m. and can be accessed through Zoom. The meeting can be accessed through this link. The password to enter the meeting is FAA2021.

This is the first of two meetings; the second meeting will be held Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 6 p.m.

The presentation can be accessed afterward here and will be in English and Spanish.

The comment period ends November 1, 2021. Comments can be submitted to spacexbocachica@icf.com.