BOCA CHICA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A launch license from the Federal Aviation Agency means SpaceX could launch the first integrated test flight of the company’s Starship/Super Heavy vehicle from Boca Chica as early as Monday.

On Friday, the FAA issued SpaceX a Vehicle Operator License to launch the rocket.

After a comprehensive license evaluation process, the FAA determined SpaceX met all safety, environmental, policy, payload, airspace integration and financial responsibility requirements.

According to the statement, the license is valid for five years.

The space company has been teasing the launch for about a month, leaving many questioning the official launch date and if the launch will go orbital.

This will be the first major testing event since the static-fire test of the Super Heavy booster was conducted on Feb. 9.