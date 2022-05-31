HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Once again, the Federal Aviation Administration has delayed its release of the Final Programmatic Environmental Assessment for the SpaceX Starship Super Heavy Launch Vehicle Program at Boca Chica Beach.

The PEA report was scheduled to be unveiled today, but the FAA now says it will release the final report on June 13.

SpaceX requires clearance from the FAA to continue conducting test launches and further activity at the Boca Chica facility.

The FAA began its environmental review of SpaceX in November 2020 and has delayed its final report a number of times.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said any further delays of the PEA report could mean moving the Starship operations to Florida, where SpaceX has a license to launch Starship and has already started building a launchpad.