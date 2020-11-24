FAA begins environmental review of SpaceX Boca Chica site

The SpaceX Texas Launch Facility is seen on Aug. 22, 2019, located less than half a mile from Boca Chica Beach in South Texas. (Border Report File Photo/Sandra Sanchez)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — SpaceX has informed the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) about its plans to apply for licenses for suborbital and orbital launches of its Starship spacecraft at its launch site in Boca Chica, Texas.

In a news release the FAA said it is in the beginning stages of conducting the environmental review of the SpaceX proposal and developing a public outreach plan.

SpaceX is working with the FAA to prepare a draft Environmental Assessment (EA) which will be subject to the FAA’s evaluation and approval, said the release.

To receive the licenses, SpaceX must complete a safety review and develop agreements for the license application in addition to the environmental review, said the release.

Information about the FAA environmental review process as it relates to commercial space transportation can be found here.

For the full report click here.