FAA awards $5 million improvement grant to SPI International Airport

Local News

Congressman Filemon Vela // File Photo

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The Office of Congressman Filemon Vela has announced that the City of Brownsville was awarded $5,000,000 in discretionary Airport Improvement Program (AIP) federal grant funding from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

According to a release, the federal funds will be used for the next phase in construction of the new Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport (BRO) which include demolishing the existing terminal and reconstruction of a section of the air carrier ramp.

“This project has been several years in the making, and the funding from FAA will bring the city one step closer to completing construction of the new terminal. Completion of this project will have a significant positive economic impact for South Texas, and I look forward to seeing the finished result very soon,” said Congressman Filemon Vela.

