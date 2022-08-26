SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Padre Island is scheduled to hold an airshow this weekend.

“Roar by the Shore Air and Space Expo” will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 and Sunday, Aug. 28. The event is free and open to the public, according to the event’s website.

The show will take place in front of the Holiday Inn Resort where there will be ticketed areas that feature “upgraded seating.” The “aerial performance box” will be more than 4 miles long along the beach.

The airshow will feature the following:

F-22 Raptor Demo Team

F/A-18E Superhornet U.S. Navy Rhino Demo Team

Greg Colyer T-33 Shooting Star “Ace Maker II”

Rob Holland Airshows – MXS-RH

Randy W. Ball in his MIG-17F

The airshow will feature vendors, food, beverages, souvenirs and a live announcer in the upgraded seating area.