F-22 Raptor Demo Team scheduled to perform at South Padre Island

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team is scheduled to perform at South Padre Island next year.
“The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers at airshows across the world to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world’s premier 5th generation fighter aircraft,” a post on their website states.
They are scheduled to perform at South Padre Island on Aug. 27-28, 2022.
The team, which is stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, also performs with the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation, flying alongside other modern fighter jets and older aircrafts.
According to their website, the F-22’s “combination of stealth, supercruise, extreme maneuverability, and integrated avionics represents an exponential leap in warfighting capabilities.”
The schedule is subject to change, the post states.