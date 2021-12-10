F-22 Raptor Demo Team scheduled to perform at South Padre Island

In this Sept. 1, 2019 photo released by the U.S. Air Force, A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor out of Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, descends after receiving fuel from a KC-10 Extender, assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, out of Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, flying in an undisclosed location. (Staff Sgt. Chris Drzazgowski/U.S. Air Force via AP)

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team is scheduled to perform at South Padre Island next year.

“The F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team performs precision aerial maneuvers at airshows across the world to demonstrate the unique capabilities of the world’s premier 5th generation fighter aircraft,” a post on their website states.

They are scheduled to perform at South Padre Island on Aug. 27-28, 2022.

The team, which is stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, also performs with the Air Force Heritage Flight Foundation, flying alongside other modern fighter jets and older aircrafts.

According to their website, the F-22’s “combination of stealth, supercruise, extreme maneuverability, and integrated avionics represents an exponential leap in warfighting capabilities.”

The schedule is subject to change, the post states.