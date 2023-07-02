HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The weather may be different but the concerns are the same. Whether it is hot or cold, homeowners should pay attention to their plumbing during extreme weather.

“If the pipes are very brittle, and not very strong, you’re going to start getting hairline cracks, and with water pressure going through it, they’re going to burst on you,” Jeff Pena, head of sales and purchasing at Central Plumbing and Electric in Weslaco said.

Pena recommends having your pipes inspected periodically.

Contraction and expansion of the soil around a home does not just affect the plumbing system. The same shifting process can cause a home’s foundation to move.

Tyler Alexander, Chief Inspector with Aztec House Leveling and remodeling said the pipes coming into the house are most at risk.

“The main issue would be the sewer lines underneath the foundation,” Alexander said.

Alexander said small areas can open up and allow the foundation to move, causing pressure to build up and put plumbing at risk.

Additionally, with the type of soil that is found in the Valley, this type of shifting and contracting is a year round issue.

Pena said, when it comes to detecting leaks in lines, low water pressure is a good indicator.

Now with new smartphone technology, helps homeowners protect their property.

“Leak detecting systems will shut off automatically and send you an alert, so it saves you a lot of trouble and hassle,” Pena said.

There may not be anything that can be done about the heat, but regular maintenance and monitoring of plumbing systems is a valuable step homeowners can take.