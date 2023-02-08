BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is closing one lane on a major roadway Friday.

The partial lane closure will be located on Highway 77 from northbound and southbound FM 802 to Pablo Kisel Boulevard.

The lane will be closed to repair the lights on a portion of the expressway, according to a press release from BPUB.

BPUB stated in the press release that the lane will be closed from midnight to 6 a.m., Friday, Feb. 10.

Traffic will be limited to one lane until work is completed, BPUB said.