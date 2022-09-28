A FedEx truck drives west on Interstate 2 near Stuart Place Road on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Harlingen.

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Nightly construction beginning Wednesday will result in overnight lane reductions on the expressway through mid-November in western Cameron County, officials said.

Texas Department of Transportation contractor IOC Company, LLC. will begin paving operations at nights on westbound Interstate 2 (U.S. Expressway 83) main lanes, starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The paving will be focused on the stretch between Stuart Road in Harlingen west toward the Cameron/Hidalgo county line, officials said.

“The milling and paving work, to resurface the existing pavement and enhance safety, is expected to take

about 6 weeks to complete,” TxDOT stated in a news release.

TxDOT is targeting a completion date of Nov. 14, weather permitting. During this time, work crews will be present between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m, Monday through Friday.

“Drivers should anticipate lane reductions and traffic slowdowns in this work zone,” TxDOT advised.