UPDATE: Expressway 83 clear after 5 car pile-up, Alamo police say

ALAMO, Texas (KVEO) — On Monday, the Alamo Fire Department along with other local authorities responded to a five-car pile-up on Expressway 83, according to Alamo Chief of Police Jose Perez.

Expressway 83 between exits 150 A and 150 B was closed for thru traffic.

Chief Perez told KVEO that mostly everybody was sent to local hospitals with minor injuries. Only one person was not sent to the hospital.

As of 8:30 p.m., the Expressway is clear and safe for thru traffic.

This post will be updated as information becomes available.