Exploring Learning Gizmos recognizes McAllen schools and students

MCALLEN, Texas — The McAllen Independent School District announced 10 of their science teachers and two campuses have been recognized by Exploring Learning Gizmos for their use of technology in classroom lessons with their students.

According to the district’s news release, the teachers were recognized for “outstanding leadership and commitment to using technology in the classroom and to honor Gizmos leaders.”

Joseph Kowalski, Lamar Academy (Top overall teacher)

Joanna Bautista-Pena, Lamar Academy

Vanessa Casso, Cathey Middle School

Michael Castillo, Achieve Early College High

Katherine Friedlein, Memorial High

Karl Garcia, De Leon Middle School

Rene Navarro, Cathey Middle School

Janet Trant, Fossum Middle School

Joni Villarreal, Rowe High

Carolina Zarinana, Memorial High

In addition, Lamar Academy and Cathey Middle School have been identified as the top Gizmos campuses in McAllen ISD. Each received the School Leadership Award for “Making a difference with Math and Science simulations.”

McAllen ISD

Explore Learning Gizmos are interactive science simulations that help educators bring powerful new learning experiences to the classroom.

“These McAllen ISD science teachers were able to keep lab investigations at the forefront of instruction even during remote learning with this district resource,” McAllen ISD Secondary Science Coordinator Celeste Garza said. “Science teachers at Lamar Academy and Cathey Middle School demonstrated the highest commitment to using Gizmos with their students for the 2020-21 school year.”

McAllen ISD

Lamar Academy is home to the Options in Education High and the International Baccalaureate Programme (grades 9-12). It was recently listed in America’s Best High School Rankings 2021 by US News & World Report magazine, said the district’s news release.

Cathey Middle School is a Texas Honor Roll school.