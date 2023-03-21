SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two unusual species of jellyfish have increasingly washed up on the shores at South Padre Island.

The Blue Button jellyfish and Portuguese Man of War jellyfish are washing ashore in large numbers and experts say it’s best to avoid them.

“It’s pain. Yeah, pain and irritation because they have these little cells that have tiny darts in them. When they brush against you, the cell has a trigger, and it shoots a little darts,” Tony Reisinger, Cameron County Marine Extension Agent said. “Thousands of them [darts] can go into your skin.”

Though Blue Buttons do not have a dangerous sting, they can still hurt and cause skin irritation.

The Portuguese Man of War will leave long, stringy red welts on your skin resulting in burning, swelling and redness that could last minutes or hours.

A rash may come and go for up to 6 weeks.

Reisinger tells ValleyCentral that jellyfish can still sing even after they die.

Cameron County Park Ranger Chief Horacio Zamora explains what happens after someone get stung.

“When somebody does get stung by jellyfish, we call our beach rescue. They carry a liquid. It’s basically just white vinegar,” Zamora said. “It alleviates a little bit of the pain.”